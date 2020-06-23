Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 23, 2020, 11:42 PM

Ladakh reports 85 new cases

Representational Pic
Ladakh reported 85 more positive cases of COVID19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 783.

As per a media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services, 85 cases including 20 in Leh and 65 in Kargil district were reported on Tuesday. With this, the number of COVID19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 783 including 161 in Leh district and 622 in Kargil district.

148 patients including 80 from Leh and 68 from Kargil districts have been discharged from hospitals after recovering so far. The bulletin further informed that the condition of all 783 active cases is stable.

