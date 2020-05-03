Ladakh sees highest day spike with 19 cases

Recording the highest number of COVID19 cases in a single day, the Ladakh union territory on Sunday reported 19 more positive cases, officials said.

18 new cases have been detected from Chuchot Yokma village in Leh district, which has been declared as a containment zone, while as one case was reported from Sanku area of Kargil district, taking the total number of active cases in Ladakh to 25, including 20 in Leh and 5 in Kargil district.

“18 new positive cases from Chuchot Yokma. Please stay home and respect the rule of Social Distancing,” said Commissioner Secretary Health (Ladakh) Rigzin Samphel in a tweet.

“One more positive case from Sanku Kargil,” he said in another tweet.

The total number of positive cases in Ladakh has gone up to 42, of which 17 have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. Total active cases in the UT now stand at 25.