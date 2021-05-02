Ladakh: Virus cases cross 14,000 mark, death toll 144

Ladakh’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 14,086 with 117 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 144 as one more patient succumbed to the disease, officials said on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the union territory, however, dropped to 1,400 as 166 more patients were recovered, the officials said quoting a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services.

Of the new cases, 99 were reported from Leh and 18 from Kargil, they said.

The latest death was reported from Leh, taking the district’s toll to 100. So far, Kargil has reported 44 deaths. Of the 1,400 active cases, 1,271 patients are undergoing treatment in Leh and 129 in Kargil, the officials said.