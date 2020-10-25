LAHDC-Leh elections: Counting today

The counting of votes for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh elections will be held on Monday.

Additional deputy commissioner Leh, Sonam Chos, told the Greater Kashmir that the counting will start at 9 am, adding that by evening the results will be declared.

The Deputy Commissioner Leh, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, who is the Election Authority, called a meeting of all contesting candidates in the DC office Leh.

The Election Authority informed the candidates about the various directives, protocols and DOs & DON’Ts that are to be complied with by the candidates and agents during the process of counting the votes.

The meeting was also attended by AG Zargar, Election Officer, Ayub Khan, Nodal Officer EVM, and others.

Senior Superintendent of Police Leh Rajiv Pandey told the Greater Kashmir that all security related arrangements have been made for the process.

The 6th elections to the LAHDC concluded in two phases including the first round of voting through postal ballots on 13 and 14th October while the final day for votes was on 22nd October at over 294 polling booths across Leh district.

The election witnessed total turnout of 65.07 percent.

It may be recalled that two major political parties of J&K, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, stayed away from the polls while 94 candidates are in fray including 23 each from BJP, Congress, 19 from AAP and 23 independent candidates.

The poll campaign witnessed the participation of union ministers of BJP.