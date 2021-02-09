Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 12:50 AM

Landslide blocks highway traffic for several hours

Traffic remained suspended for several hours on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to a landslide at Maroog between Ramban and Ramsu on Tuesday morning.

Officials said the traffic was restored in the afternoon.

The disruption of traffic on the highway has become a daily affair due to landslides and shooting stones at various places from Nashri to Banihal.

Locals say that unplanned earth-cutting for developing the old alignment into four-lane road had made the highway prone to frequent landslides.

