Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 2:13 AM

Landslide briefly disrupts traffic on highway

File photo [Image used for representational purpose only]
The vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway was disrupted briefly by the shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh.

The traffic police highway control, unit Ramban, informed that Friday afternoon the traffic on the highway was disrupted for a brief period due to shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh and Mehar.

However, the NHAI-appointed contractor company assigned with repair and maintenance of the highway, pressed into service men and machinery to clear the landslide and stones from the road.  The traffic was soon restored.

Meanwhile, as per a fresh traffic advisory, the traffic shall be from Srinagar to Jammu on Saturday.  “Subject to fair weather and better road condition LMVs (passenger) shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu,” it said.

Cut off timing for LMVs from Zig (Qazigund) is 7am to 12pm. Only stranded HMVs/Load Carriers between Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal shall be allowed towards Jammu, it said.

TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic, it said.

