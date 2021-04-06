Landslide briefly disrupts traffic on highway

A landslide near Magarkote briefly disrupted the vehicular movement between Ramban and Banihal on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway Tuesday morning.

Sources said that the landslide near Magarkote disrupted the traffic movement for a brief period.

Agencies concerned pressed into service their men and machinery for clearing the landslide from the highway. Hundreds of vehicles en route Srinagar remained stuck in the traffic jam at the site.

The traffic authorities said that the highway was restored for traffic soon after the landslide was cleared.