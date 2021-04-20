Landslide disrupts highway traffic for 10 hours

The vehicular traffic on Jammu Srinagar National Highway was restored after remaining blocked for more than 10 hours due to landslides and shooting stones at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh, here on Tuesday.

Traffic officials said that a fresh landslide blocked the highway at Mehar ahead of Ramban town hampering the movement of traffic from both sides on the highway from 4am today.

However, the landslide was cleared by the men and machinery of the agencies executing road works on the highway, and the traffic was restored at 2pm.

Meanwhile, traffic police headquarter Srinagar/ Jammu in an advisory said that in view of repair and maintenance of the highway, no vehicular movement will be allowed on Wednesday from either side on the highway.