Landslide disrupts traffic on highway

The traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway got disrupted today due to a landslide at Magarkote, here today.

Sources said that due to landslide the vehicles remained stuck in traffic jam for hours together between Banihal and Ramban of the highway. Earlier, the traffic jams were witnessed between Nashri and Banihal on the highway since Sunday.

Sources alleged that the traffic police were allowing some vehicles from opposite directions which further compounded the mess on the highway. “Poor regulation of the traffic on the highway especially from Magarkote to Nashri has become a norm. Traffic police does not bother to restore order on the highway,” a number of passengers alleged. Meanwhile, inhabitants of this district appealed IGP Traffic to take serious note of the problems faced by the commuters on regular basis on the highway.