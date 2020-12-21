Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: December 22, 2020, 12:43 AM

Landslide disrupts traffic on highway

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: December 22, 2020, 12:43 AM
File Photo
File Photo

The traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway got disrupted today due to a landslide at Magarkote, here today.

Sources said that due to landslide the vehicles remained stuck in traffic jam for hours together between Banihal and Ramban of the highway. Earlier, the traffic jams were witnessed between Nashri and Banihal on the highway since Sunday.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

The Mist released at Dolphin International School

SNEA condoles demise

Representational Photo

DDC poll results| Day of disappointments and cheer, outrage and promises in Bandipora

In Ganderbal, 5 women win DDC polls, vow to work for women empowerment

Sources alleged that the traffic police were allowing some vehicles from opposite directions which further compounded the mess on the highway. “Poor regulation of the traffic on the highway especially from Magarkote to Nashri has become a norm. Traffic police does not bother to restore order on the highway,” a number of passengers alleged. Meanwhile, inhabitants of this district appealed IGP Traffic to take serious note of the problems faced by the commuters on regular basis on the highway.

Related News