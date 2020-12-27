Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
December 28, 2020

Landslide disrupts traffic on highway

The traffic remained suspended for hours on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after a massive landslide occurred at Duggi-Pulli, Chanderkote Sunday morning.

Hundreds of passenger vehicles and trucks were stranded at various places on both sides of the highway, sources said.

A Traffic police official said that vehicular movement came to a halt due to the landslide at 10 am.

Manager of a contractor company carrying out repairs and maintenance of the road, said that they pressed into service men and machinery for clearing the landslide. “Four machines were used to clear the debris,” he said

A traffic official monitoring restoration work at Jaswal Bridge informed Greater Kashmir that it took few hours to the contractor company to clear the landslide.

Late in the evening, the traffic authorities NHW Ramban informed that the slide was cleared and stranded vehicles allowed to move at 8:30 pm.

