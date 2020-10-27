Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: October 28, 2020, 12:47 AM

Landslide disrupts traffic on highway for 5 hours

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: October 28, 2020, 12:47 AM

The traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained suspended for about 5 hours after a landslide hit the road at Nachlana in Khari tehsil area of Ramban district during early hours of Tuesday.

Official sources said that the huge landslide blocked the highway at around 6am leading to suspension of traffic for several hours.  “A large number of trucks and other vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the highway,” they said.

Trending News

Tourism deptt holds meeting with stakeholders

Jamait Hamdania condoles demise

Army giving sacrifices to maintain peace in Kashmir: Maj Gen Vats

MMU condemns Islamophobic remarks by Macron

Sources said that the traffic was restored at around 11 am “but there was traffic jam from Nachlana to Ramban and Ramban to Chanderkote and some other places on the highway”.

Pertinently, the traffic jam has become a routine affair on the highway.

Related News