Landslide disrupts traffic on highway for 5 hours

The traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained suspended for about 5 hours after a landslide hit the road at Nachlana in Khari tehsil area of Ramban district during early hours of Tuesday.

Official sources said that the huge landslide blocked the highway at around 6am leading to suspension of traffic for several hours. “A large number of trucks and other vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the highway,” they said.

Sources said that the traffic was restored at around 11 am “but there was traffic jam from Nachlana to Ramban and Ramban to Chanderkote and some other places on the highway”.

Pertinently, the traffic jam has become a routine affair on the highway.