The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for more than four hours due to landslide at Morh Gohro ahead of Ramban town on Saturday afternoon.

The vehicular traffic on the highway was stopped till the debris was cleared from the highway.

A traffic police official said that the massive landslide clearance operation took four hours after which the traffic was restored.

Last few months have seen that the highway remains closed routinely for few hours due to landslides.