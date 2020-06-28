Landslide on highway disrupts traffic

Vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway got disrupted due to landslide at Morh Ghori ahead of Seri town, here, on Sunday evening after heavy rains lashed in the area.

High velocity winds followed by rain also snapped electric supply to the major parts of the district.

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential goods on their way towards Valley got stuck from Shan place to Mehar on the highway.

Men and machinery were pressed into service to clear the landslide but till the filing of this report in the evening the traffic which had been suspended from both sides of the highway, was not restored.

Meanwhile, people from various areas called on phone to Greater Kashmir saying that the power supply was not restored to their areas.