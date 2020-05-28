Landslides hit traffic on highway

Traffic remained suspended on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to landslide and shooting stones at Morh Gohri near Ramban town since Thursday afternoon.

A traffic police official said the traffic at Morh Ghori (Trusul Morh) on the highway was stopped from 3pm Thursday. “Hundreds of vehicles en route Jammu are stuck in long queues from Seri to Digdool,” he said.

An executive of a contractor company engaged by National Highway Authority of India for maintenance and repair of highway said that the restoration work was being hampered due to continuous landslides and shooting stones.

Till the filing of this report in the evening today, the traffic was not restored.