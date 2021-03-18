Law and order has improved in J&K: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the law and order situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir and assembly elections can be held only after completion of the delimitation process.

She said abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution has been welcomed by the people, who came out in large numbers to participate in the local body elections.

The minister was replying to a discussion on Budgets for Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry in the Lok Sabha.

The Budgets for 2021-22 were later approved by the lower house.

“Law and order is coming back to absolute normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir,” she said adding the development works are taking place in the union territory at a faster pace.

Citing figures, the minister said rail, road, and housing projects are making progress.

With regard to assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, she said it can be held only after completion of the delimitation process and the decision to hold elections lies with the Election Commission.

Regarding Puducherry, she said the vote on account is being approved to allow the UT government meet its expenses for the period April 1 to August 31, 2021.

The Lok Sabha also approved the supplementary demand for grants for Puducherry for 2020-21.