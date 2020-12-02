Law deptt constitutes litigation cell to monitor court cases

The Law, Justice and Parliamentary Department has constituted a ‘Monitoring of Litigation Cell’. The Cell shall monitor the court cases in J&K.

As per an order issued in this regard, Special Secretaries, Abdul Rashid Fayaz and Manoj Kumar Pandit, and Additional Secretary, Qurashi Tariq Mahmood will monitor the cases of different government departments.

The cell will ensure that objections, replies, written statements shall be filed by the concerned department in time bound manner, examine the judgements passed by the different courts in J&K and suggest remedial measures.