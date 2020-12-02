Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 12:37 AM

Law deptt constitutes litigation cell to monitor court cases

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 12:37 AM
Representational Pic

The Law, Justice and Parliamentary Department has constituted a ‘Monitoring of Litigation Cell’.  The Cell shall monitor the court cases in J&K.

As per an order issued in this regard, Special Secretaries, Abdul Rashid Fayaz and Manoj Kumar Pandit, and Additional Secretary, Qurashi Tariq Mahmood will monitor the cases of different government departments.

Trending News

Kashmir University gets Centre of Excellence for glacial studies

Representational Photo

DDC candidate shot at in Sangam had refused to take security: Police

Representational Photo

43% votes polled till 1 pm in 3rd phase of J&K DDC polls

Photo Source: Facebook/ Anees Ul Islam

DDC candidate shot at, injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag

The cell will ensure that objections, replies, written statements shall be filed by the concerned department in time bound manner, examine the judgements passed by the different courts in J&K and suggest remedial measures.

Related News