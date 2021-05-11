Laxity can prove fatal: Doctors

As the markets were swarmed by shoppers ahead of Eid despite surge in Covid fatalities and positive cases, doctors cautioned that laxity could prove fatal in the coming days.

The decision of the Srinagar administration to allow mutton, bakery, chicken retails shops to open from 8 to 12 am resulted in huge rush in markets as these items are most sought after ahead of the festival. However the doctors have questioned the rationale behind allowing these shops that are bound to attract large crowds ahead of Eid.

Head of Department, Pulmonary Diseases and Internal Medicine at SKIMS, Dr. Rafi expressed astonishment over the heavy rush of shoppers in the market amid Covid crisis. “It is sickening to see that people are thronging markets as if there is no Covid, Eid will come again, but health is the main priority. We are witnessing in hospitals how people are suffering due to Covid, young are dying. This is unacceptable behaviour to say the least.”

“Any crowded place becomes a ripe opportunity for Covid to strike, then what is the fun of lockdown when in droves people assemble inside bakery shops,” Dr Rafi said, adding,“Adherence of Covid protocols went for toss, which should not happen, we are passing through a very delicate moment, we need to upper our guard instead of lowering it.”

He said if people won’t adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour which includes wearing masks, hand sanitation and social distancing then cases will continue to soar.

The medical fraternity has been warning against any laxity ahead of Eid as the Covid cases continue to mount. On Monday J&K reported its worst ever death toll of 65 fatalities.

Senior Critical Care Expert, Dr. Showkat Shah, said that it is unfortunate that the adherence of Covid protocols is not paid any heed even at the time when Covid has knocked almost at every home in Kashmir.

“On an average we reporting 3000 cases a day, when is huge for a small place like Kashmir, this is the time we have to be cautious, rather than risking our life at a bakery or mutton shop,” Dr Shah said adding, “Government must ensure strict lockdown to save lives, otherwise lockdown serves no purpose.”