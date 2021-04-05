Leaves of doctors, nurses cancelled

As the Kashmir division is witnessing a spike in COVID cases for the last couple of weeks, the government has cancelled the leaves of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other officials, except maternity or leave taken in view of medical exigency. Speaking to the Greater Kashmir, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, said, “We have ordered cancellation of leaves in view of increasing cases.”

A circular issued by the Director Health Services Kashmir reads: “It is enjoined upon all the Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents and other Territorial Offices falling within the jurisdiction of this Directorate that amid upsurge of the covid-19 pandemic, all the leaves either sanctioned or under consideration at Directorate level or at respective offices of CMOs and other DDOs in respect of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other officials of this Department are hereby cancelled forthwith except Maternity Leave and leave taken in view of extreme medical exigencies.”

“Besides, all the Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents and other Territorial Offices are directed to refrain from forwarding any kind of leave to this Directorate till further orders,” the circular added.