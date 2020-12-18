Left-out population to be enrolled in Aadhaar across J&K

Government has issued orders for Aadhaar enrolment of the population yet to be covered in J&K, in three phases.

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) in this regard, 186 villages will be covered in first phase, 175 in second phase, and 146 in third phase between 20 December 2020 to 5 April 2021 across Jammu and Kashmir.

The two notified Registrars by UIDAI namely MD, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), and MD, ICDS shall be responsible for deploying machines in the identified villages as per the defined schedule in consultation with the concerned Deputy Commissioners.

The Registrars, according to the order, will ensure publicity before launch of the mission in each village and both Registrars will provide weekly population coverage figures to the Information Department, which is the nodal agency.