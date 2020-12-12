Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 13, 2020, 12:40 AM

Leh-Jammu flights resume after 6 months

Representational Pic

After remaining suspended for about eight months due to COVID-19 pandemic, the flight operations between Leh and Jammu resumed on Friday, officials said. The government had suspended domestic passenger flights across the country in March this year to restrict travel and check the spread of the coronavirus.

On the request of LAHDC, Leh, the Civil Aviation Ministry resumed flight operation between Leh and Jammu sector from yesterday, officials said.  “The flights shall operate on every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.”

People of Ladakh during winter months have only air connectivity option to travel to other parts of the country due to closure of Leh-Srinagar and Leh-Manali roads.

Resumption of flights will help people including students and patients a lot to travel between Leh and Jammu.

Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC, Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyalson thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Civil Aviation GoI Hardeep Singh Puri, MP Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Director General of Civil Aviation for their “prompt action in this regard”.

