Leh-Manali highway likely to open next week: Border Roads Organisation

The strategic Leh-Manali highway connecting Ladakh with Himachal Pradesh is expected to be opened for traffic next week as the Border Roads Organisation has cleared the snow from the highway.

Senior officials of BRO said the 490 km highway connecting Leh with rest of the country is likely to be opened on 18 May, a BRO handout said.

The Project Himank and the Project Deepak of BRO cleared snow from 16050 feet high Baralacha pass and 17,480 feet Tanglang La Pass, considered to be the most challenging stretches for the snow clearing teams, it said.

“The snow accumulation in these sectors was over 35 feet deep at some places. On average it was 15 feet deep.

“BRO personnel of 111RCC of 753TF from Himank and 70 RCC of 38 TF from Deepak had a tough time braving all odds especially the bone chilling winds and threat of avalanches in clearing snow at these high altitudes sectors.

“Due to untiring efforts of BRO personnel of Project Himank and Project Deepak, the road will be opened one month in advance than the previous year which is a great achievement considering the Covid pandemic in the country. “The work of opening the strategic road, which remains closed to traffic during winters because of heavy snow, continued despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due precautions and safeguards were taken for the workforce,” it said. The opening of the Manali-Leh road has socio-economic benefits for the civilian populace in the region as the much needed supplies including edibles are ferried through this highway.