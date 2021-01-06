Leopard killed in Shopian

Local residents on Tuesday night killed a leopard at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district after it mauled to death nearly a dozen sheep in the area.

A local resident said that the animal was spotted inside a cattle shed belonging to one Ghulam Mohamad in Odour village on Tuesday night.

“Soon the people of the area gathered and killed the animal with sticks,” he added.

He said that the leopard had mauled at least nine sheep to death before it was dispatched. Confirming the incident, Wildlife Warden, Shopian division, Intisar Suhail told Greater Kashmir that a team had been sent to the spot to investigate the matter.

He said that it seemed that the animal was killed in retaliation.

Another wildlife official, who declined to be named said, “As government hardly compensate people for the harm caused by wild animals to their livestock, they kill them in retribution.”