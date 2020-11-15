Let's focus on polls, other issues will fall in place: Cong

J&K Congress president GA Mir on Sunday said that the immediate focus of the party was to contest the District Development Council (DDC) polls jointly with the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) while reaffirming that “rest of the issues related to the alliance will fall in place itself.”

“We (PAGD) are going into the elections jointly with an agenda. Let us first focus on this while the rest of the things will fall into place on their own,” Mir said while addressing media persons after attending a PAGD meeting at the residence of National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah’s residence.

On Saturday, Mir had remarked that association of Congress with PAGD was “only limited to DDC polls”. Earlier on Friday after a PAGD meeting at the residence of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, senior Congress leader GN Monga had said that Congress backed the agenda of PAGD on the issue of restoration of Article 370. However, Mir on Sunday said the “rest of the issues can wait till elections are over”.

It may be recalled that after skipping meetings held by PAGD last month, J&K Congress leaders were seen attending the meeting of the alliance to discuss the seat sharing for the last three days. However, Mir’s participation in the PAGD meeting at Gupkar on Sunday and his reassurance that Congress was a part of PAGD has cleared the speculations of its rift with the alliance partners over seat sharing.