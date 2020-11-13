LG, Advisors, CS greet people on Diwali

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted people of J&K on the eve of Diwali.

In a message, the Lt Governor has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. May this Diwali fill our lives with the light of hope and positivity for building a new Jammu and Kashmir with a renewed spirit.

“Diwali is celebrated by various religions and sects

and this Festival of Lights inspires us to work for service of society. May this festival bring happiness, peace and prosperity to each and every house of our Union Territory.

“Let us light a lamp of compassion, peace and love and build a better and prosperous J&K for our future generations.”

Extending Diwali greetings to the people of UT, LG’s Advisor, Baseer Ahmad Khan in his message underlined the tradition of celebrating festivals in an atmosphere of amity and brotherhood and called for the strengthening same in JK.

The Advisor said that on the auspicious occasion of Diwali “we should light the lamp of happiness in the lives of others.”

He also prayed for the peace, prosperity and development of the Union Territory and the country.

Advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar extending his warm greetings to the people of J&K said that the festival of lights symbolizes the triumph of truth and righteousness over falsehood and of good over evil and highlights the ethos and high values of the country’s civilisation and history.

“On this auspicious occasion I wish and pray that all good values of love, compassion, tolerance, mutual respect and brotherhood become hallmark of our society to take forward the UT of Jammu and Kashmir on the path of progress, prosperity and lasting peace”, Advisor Bhatnagar said.

The Advisor appealed the people to celebrate this Diwali with traditional fervour and gaiety and urged them to follow all Covid norms and to spend the festival with their families in the comfort and safety of their homes amid these unprecedented times.

He exhorted them to mark these celebrations by illuminating their homes while maintaining social distancing.

Advisor Bhatnagar also prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of entire Jammu and Kashmir. Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today extended greetings to the people of Union Territory on the occasion of Diwali.

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam, while extending greetings to people said that this festival is a celebration of victory of good over evil, and inspires “us to adopt the principles of honesty, truthfulness, and righteousness in our lives”.

The Chief Secretary in his message hoped that the ‘festival of lights’ further strengthens the bond of brotherhood and ushers a new era of peace, progress, and prosperity. He also urged people to abide by COVID-appropriate behaviour during the festivities.”