LG appreciates role of security forces

The meeting was attended by Advisors to LG Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar and Baseer Ahmad Khan, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, Corps Commander 15 Corps B S Raju, Special DG CRPF Zulfiqar Hassan, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, ADGP CID Dr. B. Srinivas, Joint Director IB Mahesh Dixit, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Additional Commissioner SB Rakesh Bansal and other senior officials of various security forces. While briefing about the prevailing security scenario of Kashmir Valley, DGP gave a detailed overview enunciating the security measures initiated for ensuring peace and stability in the valley. The DGP also briefed Lieutenant Governor about the measures being taken by J&K Police and other security forces in containing the spread of COVID-l9. Lieutenant Governor reiterated the importance of maintaining a close watch on all inimical elements. He also appreciated the role of J&K Police and other security forces in conducting successful anti-militancy operations amid COVID-19 pandemic and also at the same time working tirelessly to contain its spread in the valley.