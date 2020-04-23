Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
LG appreciates role of security forces

Pic: J&K Information Department

Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, today lauded the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies for being at the forefront in combating the spread of novel coronavirus.

While chairing a high level security review meeting here at Raj Bhawan Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor discussed overall security scenario measures. He lauded the role of Police and security forces in combating the spread of COVID-l9.

The meeting was attended by Advisors to LG  Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar and  Baseer Ahmad Khan, Chief Secretary  BVR Subrahmanyam, Director General of Police  Dilbag Singh, Corps Commander 15 Corps  B S Raju, Special DG CRPF Zulfiqar Hassan, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, ADGP CID Dr. B. Srinivas, Joint Director IB Mahesh Dixit, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir  P K Pole, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Additional Commissioner SB  Rakesh Bansal and other senior officials of various security forces. While briefing about the prevailing security scenario of Kashmir Valley, DGP gave a detailed overview enunciating the security measures initiated for ensuring peace and stability in the valley. The DGP also briefed Lieutenant Governor about the measures being taken by J&K Police and other security forces in containing the spread of COVID-l9. Lieutenant Governor reiterated the importance of maintaining a close watch on all inimical elements. He also appreciated the role of J&K Police and other security forces in conducting successful anti-militancy operations amid COVID-19 pandemic and also at the same time working tirelessly to contain its spread in the valley.

