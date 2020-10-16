Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 17, 2020, 1:10 AM

LG approves use of Raj Bhavan helicopter for medical emergency

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 17, 2020, 1:10 AM
File Image of LG, J&K Manoj Sinha
File Image of LG, J&K Manoj Sinha

In another welfare measure for the underprivileged, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today approved the use of Raj Bhavan’s helicopter free of cost for emergency evacuation of patients living in the remote areas of J&K.

During his string of remote areas visits as part of the Back to Village programme, the Lt Governor acknowledged the hardships faced by villagers, especially during severe winters when most of the hilly areas owing to difficult terrain remain cut off from the major towns and district headquarters.

Trending News
File Photo

Militant killed in gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag

World Food Day| J&K RTI Movement stages protest, demands transparency in PDS

IUST celebrates World Food Day

Fruits are vital immunity boosters: Director Horticulture

To assuage the sufferings of the people living in these areas, the Lt Governor approved the use of Raj Bhavan’s Bell 407 across the UT to airlift patients who face medical emergencies and cannot afford the regular chopper services.

To ensure that the facility is effectively utilized, the concerned Deputy Commissioner and the Chief Medical Officer of the district shall submit a certificate indicating the urgency of situation, the income status of the patient, and the reason for airlift as and when the requisition is raised. The service shall exclusively cater to the emergency airlift of patients who fall below the poverty line and cannot even afford to pay the subsidized charge for the helicopter service which is already in place and available at the disposal of both the Divisional Commissioners.

Related News