LG chairs high-level meeting

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today chaired a high level meeting at Raj Bhavan to discuss the overall strategy and effective steps to be taken to ensure the revival of construction and other economic activities in the Union Territory, besides the regular assessment of efforts of the government for prevention, containment, and management of COVID-19.

As part of the proactive approach, the Lt Governor directed officers to do an objective assessment of the situation and plan accordingly for ensuring the revival of economic activity.

He, according to an official handout, emphasized on devising meticulous strategies after the initial assessment and called for intuitive, innovative, and workable strategies to ensure restoration of construction activities without the deficiency of men and material.

While taking stock of the current situation of local labourers being brought back to J&K, the Lt Governor called for providing all facilities to ensure their smooth transit to their respective areas.

He directed the officers to prepare a skill-set database of the incoming local labourers so that their re-employment avenues can be facilitated in the Union Territory only.

The Lt Governor directed the officers of Housing & Urban Development Department and Jal Shakti Department to work in tandem and ensure water supply remains continuous during the summer season and officials at the helm of affairs remain in reach and are responsive to the issues and demands of general public. He further exhorted officers to work with renewed zeal to ensure minimum disruption in view of the extraordinary situation.

Deliberations were also held on various important issues including the availability & smooth transportation of essential commodities; ensuring 100% testing of all incoming J&K residents; disbursement of the relief package among beneficiaries; effective operationalization of help-lines; ensuring hassle free transition of stranded persons from Lakhanpur to respective districts.