LG, Chief Secretary, Advisors, others condole demise of Dr Ashraf Mir

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended heartfelt condolences on the demise of Dr Mohammad Ashraf Mir, who lost his life while battling COVID-19, this morning at SKIMS, Soura.

The deceased was working as Medical Officer at District Hospital Pulwama.

In his condolence message, the Lt Governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul “who laid his life for welfare of the humanity” and strength to the bereaved family.

He also conveyed his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Dr Mir, who will be deeply missed by all, an official handout said.

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam, has also expressed profound grief over the demise of Dr Mir.

Describing the deceased as a dedicated and committed medical professional, the Chief Secretary said that the deceased gave away his life in the line of duty for the cause of humanity. He said the deceased was a front line COVID warrior who contracted COVID-19, while on duty.

In his condolence message, the Chief Secretary, expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Lt Governor’s Advisor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of Dr Mir.

While expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Advisor Bhatnagar paid homage to Dr Mir saying that his selfless sacrifice towards his duties would be remembered for ever and will serve as an inspiration for others.

He said that Dr. Mir laid his life as a frontline warrior while working for the welfare of the society, the statements said.

The Advisor said that despite facing several challenges the COVID warriors like the deceased are ensuring the safety and health of people of J&K considering it as their prime concern as a doctor.

Advisor Bhatnagar prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed deepest solidarity with the bereaved family.

In a condolence message, Advisor KK Sharma expressed profound grief over the demise of Dr Mir.

The Advisor, while paying homage to the deceased, said that the deceased was a dedicated medical professional who set high standards of medical ethics by giving his best while discharging his duties during the prevailing global pandemic.

“Dr Mir was a determined and committed medico who gave away his life in the line of duty for the cause of humanity”, he asserted.

While expressing solidarity with the bereaved family members, the Advisor prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, has expressed profound grief and shock over the untimely demise of Dr Mir.

Conveying his solidarity with the bereaved family, Dulloo expressed deep condolences over the death of a dedicated corona warrior, who was working tirelessly to save precious human lives in the wake of COVID pandemic.

He prayed to Almighty for giving enough courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss besides granting eternal peace to the departed soul.