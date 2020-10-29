Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 30, 2020, 1:05 AM

LG condemns killings

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 30, 2020, 1:05 AM
File pic of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha on Thursday strongly condemned the killings of political workers, who were shot dead by the militants in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Expressing his anguish over the killings, the LG said: “The perpetrators of violence are the enemies of humanity and such cowardly acts cannot be justified. Law shall take its course and the guilty shall be dealt with sternly,” he said.

Trending News

Kandi, Baramulla craves for better roads

HED signs MoU with ICAI to start skilled courses

Advisor Baseer Khan visits Shallabugh Ganderbal

Power projects will play a vital role in J&K's employment generation: Union Secretary Power

The LG assured all the possible help from the government to the bereaved families. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

Related News