LG condemns killings

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha on Thursday strongly condemned the killings of political workers, who were shot dead by the militants in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Expressing his anguish over the killings, the LG said: “The perpetrators of violence are the enemies of humanity and such cowardly acts cannot be justified. Law shall take its course and the guilty shall be dealt with sternly,” he said.

The LG assured all the possible help from the government to the bereaved families. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.