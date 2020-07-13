LG e-inaugurates 10 Receiving Stations; lays foundation of 7 others

In a major boost to the power sector in Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu today e-inaugurated 10 Receiving Stations worth Rs 19.51cr for Districts Srinagar, Shopian, Anantnag, Budgam and Kulgam and laid foundation stones for 7 others costing Rs 30.35 cr for Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla districts of Kashmir.

This is in addition to the two projects viz Augmentation of 33/11 KV Receiving Station Yaripora from 2×6.3 MVA to 2×10 MVA and Construction of 6.3 MVA Receiving Station, Batagund (Gulbagh), Tral, Pulwama costing Rs. 2.40 cr and Rs. 3.13 cr respectively, which were recently inaugurated by the Lt Governor during his tour to the said Districts, thus taking the total of newly commissioned power projects to 12 at the cost of Rs 25 cr.

Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Managing Director, KPDCL, Chief Engineers and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The Lt Governor observed that with the commissioning of new projects sanctioned under PMDP, IPDS, DDUGJY and languishing projects being implemented by KPDCL and RECPDCL, the power curtailment in Kashmir would be reduced by 6-8 hours during winter season. Pertinently, during winter season, there used to be 12-16 hours of power curtailment in some parts of Kashmir Division. The commissioning of 12 Receiving Stations is a great leap forward to improve the capacity, he added.

Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Rohit Kansal informed that the newly inaugurated projects will benefit around 35,000 households across Kashmir.

The Lt Governor said that the Government of J&K is aiming to achieve the larger goal of self-sufficiency in Power sector and stressed on putting concerted efforts towards achieving medium term target of providing reliable power supply to the consumers with no more than 2 hours of power curtailment.

During the last two years, J&K has witnessed rapid progress in execution and completion of major developmental projects. The projects under PMDP were sanctioned in 2015. However, the work on most of these projects started in the years 2018 and 2019 only, and within a short span of time, these projects are being commissioned, he added.

The Lt Governor set November 2020 as the timeline for the completion of 7 projects whose foundation stones were laid today. He also advanced the completion target for two power projects from December 2021 to May 2021.

The projects inaugurated today included- Construction of 33/11kV 10 MVA Receiving Station near DC Office Shopian, benefiting 1300 households; Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Qazigund from 1x 10 MVA to 2×10 MVA, benefiting 8200 households; Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station SICOP (Bijbehara) from 1×6.3MVA to 2×6.3 MVA which would benefit 2850 households; Construction of 33/11kV 10 MVA Receiving Station Hanjoora, benefiting 1800 households; Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Kanir from 1x 6.3 MVA to 2×6.3 MVA which would benefit 2500 households; Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Khag from 1x 6.3 MVA to 2×6.3 MVA; Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Devsar from 1x 6.3 MVA to 2×6.3 MVA; Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Owantabhawan from 2×6.3 MVA to 2×10 MVA; Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Bone & Joint from 2×6.3 MVA to 2×10 MVA and Construction of 33/11kV 6.3 MVA Receiving Station Kellar benefiting 4400, 5200, 2000, 2200 and 3000 households respectively.

The works for which foundation stones were laid include construction of 3/11kV 6.3 MVA Receiving Station Awantipora-II; 33/11kV 10 MVA Receiving Station District Hospital Anantnag; 33/11kV 1×10 MVA GIS Receiving Station Pahalgam; 33/11kV 1×10 MVA GIS Receiving Station Batamaloo; 33/11kV 10 MVA Receiving Station Ellahibagh (Rangpora); 33/11kV 10 MVA Receiving Station Aali Masjid (Sangam Takanwari) and 33/11kV 10 MVA Receiving Station Bugoo (Model Town) Sopore.