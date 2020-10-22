LG for reviving Sufi culture of Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chancellor, University of Kashmir, today presided over the inaugural session of One Day National Seminar on “Reshi-Sufi Traditions of Kashmir” at the University of Kashmir.

The National Seminar was organized by Markaz-i Noor, Centre for Shaikh-ul Aalam Studies, University of Kashmir, at Gandhi Bhawan, Kashmir University, Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that this is the most appropriate time for propagating and adhering to the legacy of Reshis and Sufis in the prevailing chaotic global and regional scenario.

He stressed upon the need to revive the iconic role of Sufis and Reshis in the cultural transformation of Kashmir at an important juncture of history.

The Lt Governor repeated the words of prominent saint Lalleshwari in which she asked the people to seek God within and not create a religious divide among the masses. He also highlighted the unique nature of Kashmiri spiritual thought which seeks to combine elements of Shaivism with Sufism.

Remembering Nund Rishi, also known as Sheikh Noor-ud-Din, the Lt Governor said that he was an enlightened being and equally revered by Hindus as well as Muslims. He hailed the spirit of humanism in Reshi-Sufi traditions of Kashmir and said that it is greater than any religion.

The Lt Governor also called upon the public to trace roots of true Kashmiriyat, which believes in universal brotherhood and equanimity among people of various races, religions and social status. He said that a major cause of social unrest is because people here have lost touch with their traditional spiritual values.

He asked the people to embrace the Reshi-Sufi traditions of Kashmir and help eliminate all traces of communal divide.

The Lt Governor appreciated Prof. Basher Bashir and Prof. Talat Ahmad for their attempts to revitalize the Sufi traditions of Kashmir. With such renewed efforts, an atmosphere of peace shall definitely prevail in Jammu & Kashmir, said the Lt Governor.

During his address, Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to the Lt Governor, who was Guest of Honour on the occasion, said that the legacy of Sufis and Reshis is indispensable to the Kashmir heritage & culture, and efforts need to be made to incorporate their teachings in the curriculum so that our younger generation is also connected to this glorious, spiritual and cultural heritage.

Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, in his presidential address highlighted the role of Reshi-Sufi traditions in Kashmir and said that a serious disconnect is observed in the present generation towards the spiritual realities.

In his keynote address, Prof. Basher Bashir highlighted the role of Shaikh-ul Aalam (RA) as Reshi and Sufi in promoting harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir and referred to the need for adherence of Reshis Sufi precepts in the contemporary scenario to the understanding of Shaikh-ul-Aalam’s poems to make it accessible to the young generation.

Earlier, Chairman Markaz-i-Noor, Prof G.N Khaki, in his introductory and welcome address, underlined the importance of organizing such academic events and welcomed the worthy participants, academics and scholars.

The seminar was attended by Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports, Tourism and Culture Departments; Prof. Mehraj-ud Din, Vice-Chancellor, CUK, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, Director NIT, Srinagar, besides a galaxy of Faith Leaders of different Shrines, Scholars, Writers, Poets, Administrators, Educationists, and Renowned Personalities.