Front Page, Today's Paper
GKNN
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 12:41 AM

LG greets people on Shab-e-Qadr

GKNN
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 12:41 AM
Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran
Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Shab-e-Qadr.

In his message of felicitations, the Lt Governor observed that the auspicious occasion provides an opportunity to pray and seek blessings from the Almighty.

Trending News
File photo of Syed Masood Ahmad Kirmani

Condolence meet held at KU's Pharmacy Department

Army set up a 20 bedded facility centre for mild to moderate COVID-19 patients at Baramulla and Uri

Army sets up COVID centres at Baramulla, Uri

Representational Image

CUK VC holds online meeting with CRs

Representational Image

Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of grandfather, uncle of Umar Bhat

May the festivity of the holy night strengthen the bond of brotherhood amongst all the sections of society and bring sustained peace, progress, and prosperity in J&K, prayed the Lt Governor. The Lt Governor appealed to the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and urged them to pray at home, in view of the emerging situation.

Tagged in , ,
Related News