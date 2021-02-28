LG inaugurates 6th technology exhibition cum seed mela at SKUAST-K

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha who is also the Chancellor of SKUAST-Kashmir, Sunday inaugurated the 6th Technology Exhibition-cum-Seed Sale Mela at varsity’s Shalimar campus here. The 2-day event is being held with the theme ‘Shaping the Future Farming for Better Returns’.

The Lt Governor inspected around 200 stalls showcasing a variety of products and technologies developed in the field of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Agro-Forestry, Agri-Engineering, and other related fields, an official handout said.

He also took stock of the stalls displaying and highlighting various farmers’ welfare schemes and programs, besides the exhibition demonstrated by the other stakeholders dealing with agriculture inputs, farm machinery, and organic products installed during the event.

Laying special emphasis on connecting farmers with Agricultural Experts, University Academics, Agripreneurs, and Industry people, the Lt Governor observed that such exhibitions play an important role in offering an exceptional opportunity to farmers to access reliable, updated, and relevant information, thus help in reducing farmers’ risk and uncertainty.

The Lt Governor, the statement said, also planted a Tulip sapling in the campus of the University on the occasion.

During the Mela, stalls were installed by farmers, stakeholders, various Faculties, Divisions, Research stations, and KVKs showcasing different products and technologies developed by SKUAST in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

Fruit plant seedlings, vegetable seeds, flower seedlings, poultry birds, milk and milk products, livestock feeds, vermicompost, fish, value-added vegetable and fruit products are being put on sale for the visitors.

High-density plantation is the special focus of this year’s event. Besides, the new strides in agriculture through the use of Artificial Intelligence and other new-age technologies were also on display.

Literature on Scientific Agriculture, Horticulture, Sericulture, fish farming, and Livestock farming was also distributed among the visiting farmers and entrepreneurs. A farmer-scientist interaction program was also arranged for the visiting farmers.

Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K; Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir; Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, besides HoDs of various departments; Agriculture Scientists; faculty members of SKUAST; entrepreneurs; students and scores of farmers were present on the occasion.

Junaid Mattu, Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, and Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson, J&K Khadi & Village Board, also attended the inaugural function.