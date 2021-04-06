LG launches Public Works Online System

Taking a major leap towards strengthening the e-Governance structure and bringing transparency in the system, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched JK Public Works Online Management, Monitoring and Accounting System (JKPW-OMMAS), besides two apps- “Hamari Sadak” & “Tameer Taraqqi” of J&K Public Works (R&B) department.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Simrandeep Singh, Administrative Secretary, IT Department; Sami Arif Yesvi, Development Commissioner (Works); Chief Engineers of PWD; HODs and senior officers of concerned departments attended the launching ceremony in person and through virtual mode.

The online initiatives have been developed through Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and J&K e-Governance agency, IT department and shall facilitate Complete Online Management and Monitoring of infrastructure with following functionalities: GIS enabled Infrastructure Management System, Geo Tracking of Roads, Online Searching of Infrastructure (Locate on Map), Addition of new Infrastructure with GIS information, Draw Road with Open Street Map and dynamic Update of Infrastructure.

It will also enable Complete Automation of Human Resource Activities viz. Online Employee Details, Online Seniority List, Online APR, Addition of New Employee, besides Online Update of Employee Information.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Public Works (R&B) department for developing the online portal and mobile apps, enhancing transparency in the overall functioning of the department and making Jan Bhagidhari an integral part of the project execution process by seamless flow of information in the public domain.

Complete automation of Human Resource Activities, management and monitoring of infrastructure, Project proposal and estimation, Project execution and Quality control is being done to bring greater transparency and accountability in the functioning of the PW(R&B) department, said the Lt Governor.

Moreover, the new online initiatives are also aimed at making the grievance management system more robust and responsive by covering important features like online registration of new grievances, tracking of grievances, online monitoring and real time grievance report, observed the Lt Governor.

Now, people can register and track their grievances regarding PW (R&B) department through “Hamari Sadak” app, while “Tameer Taraqqi” app will ensure effective project supervision by dynamic updation of project status by the field staff. Anyone can fetch the details of completed and ongoing projects with the click of a button, he added.

The initiative also covers the Automation of Schedule of Rates (SOR) through the availability of online SOR, viewing of SOR items, online analysis of non-SOR items, Project proposal and estimation with framing of online project proposals, addition, deletion & modification of project components, online extraction of rates from SOR, online facility to seek administrative approval, provision of online technical sanction, Project execution by laying the scope of viewing of work progress online, real-time update of work progress, application for Extension of Time (EOT), online verification and approval of EOT, Quality control by adding of new quality test report, Automatic quality grading of works and Quality test report, besides Grievance management through online registration tracking of new grievances.

Earlier, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Shailendra Kumar while briefing the Lt Governor about the JK Public Works- Online Management, Monitoring and Accounting System (JKPW-OMMAS), informed that the project was divided into two phases with works including Infrastructure management, Human resource management, Contractor management system, Automation of project proposal/ estimation, Automation of project execution and progress, Online quality and monitoring, Online safety audit and Automation of Billing/Payments & Accounting processes covered in the first phase.

In the 2nd phase, works like Assets maintenance, Accomplishment and Feedback, News & reports and Helpline for snow clearance will be covered.

Complete hand-holding, capacity building and training have been imparted to the users (employees) of PW (R&B). Besides, the standard operating procedure and user manuals have been issued and a feedback mechanism is in place, he added.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor also took stock of the progress of works being executed by PW (R&B) department on the routes of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, and issued strict directions for their completion on priority so that all the services are ready for the pilgrims well before the start of the yatra.

The Lt Governor also directed the concerned officers to ensure the construction of G + 2 structure for enhancing the holding capacity of yatris at Ramban by the end of May.