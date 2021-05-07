Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 2:08 AM

LG Manoj Sinha discusses COVID preparedness with Army officers

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 2:08 AM
LG Manoj Sinha discussing COVID preparedness with Army officers
LG Manoj Sinha discussing COVID preparedness with Army officers

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today discussed Covid preparedness and containment measures with the GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Y K Joshi and senior Army officials from Northern and Western Commands, here at Raj Bhavan.

Lieutenant General S. Hari Mohan Iyer, Chief of Staff, Northern Command and Major General Neeraj Gosain, GOC 26 Div were present in the meeting, an official handout said.

Trending News
File Photo

Apni Party demands compensation for hailstorm-hit farmers

File Photo

KU's IICP organises online seminar on Allama Iqbal (RA)

Representational Image

Government failed to address aspirations of Kashmiri youth: NC

File Photo of Baseer ul Haq Chowdary

DM Pulwama reviews COVID-19 containment strategy

While appreciating and lauding the ongoing efforts of the Army in providing necessary support in form of Covid care hospitals, the Lt

Governor asked the senior Army officials of Northern and Western Commands to explore the possibility of enhancing the capacity at 100-bedded Covid care facilities to 200 beds with oxygen support.

The Lt Governor further asked the officials of Northern Command to collaborate their efforts with Western Command to augment the 100 beds capacity of Covid-19 centre at Army Public School Domana, Jammu to 200 beds.

Latest News

My Famous Hometown

Relatives and health workers carrying a dead body to graveyard at Makhdoom Sahab downtown srinagar [GK Photo/ Amaan Farooq]

COVID on rise: 5443 new cases, 50 fatalities in J&K

Representational Image

4.14L new cases, 3,915 deaths in India

55.19-carat Kashmir sapphire at auction in Geneva next week

The Lt Governor assured that J&K government will provide every possible assistance and resources to the Army for enhancing the already existing Covid care facilities in the UT including medical infrastructure, equipment, and oxygen supply.

The senior Army officials apprised the Lt Governor about the efforts put up by the Army in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir to combat the pandemic including Western Command’s 100-bedded Covid care centre at Army Public School Domana in Jammu; 250-bedded Covid hospital in Kashmir’s Rangreth area jointly operationalized by Chinar Corps and Civil Administration.

It was informed that treatment of Covid positive cases is also being done at Military hospitals after the referral of Civil Administration.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor also attended the meeting.

Related News