LG meets Defence Minister

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday appraised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the prevailing law and order situation in Kashmir.

Sinha met Singh in New Delhi and discussed increased militant activities in the Valley and also the government’s counter plans to contain them.

Last year, 3,168 ceasefire violations were reported. In 2018, the figure of ceasefire violations was 1,629. This year till July, a total 120 militancy-related cases have been reported and last year during the same period – between January and July — a total 188 cases were reported.