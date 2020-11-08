LG pays tributes to soldiers

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has paid tributes to the security personnel killed during an encounter with militants in Machil sector of Kupwara district.

“The Lt Governor saluted the supreme sacrifice of the jawans and lauded the courage and valour displayed by them while protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the country. The nation will always remain indebted to brave hearts who have laid down their lives for providing a safe and secure environment to our people. The Lt Governor offered his deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls,” a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.