LG presents President's Police Medals

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today presented the President’s Police Medals for gallantry, distinguished and meritorious services to serving and retired Jammu and Kashmir Police officers/officials, besides NOKs of slain JKP personnel.

The award were presented at Investiture Ceremony-2021 held here at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.

In today’s Investiture Ceremony, 159 officers/officials of JKP were honoured for their outstanding contribution in counter-insurgency operations & other meritorious services, which include 67 President’s Police Medals for Gallantry, 09 Police Medals for Distinguished Services and 83 President’s Medals for Meritorious services.

The Lt Governor congratulated the recipients of the President’s Police Medals and saluted the indomitable courage and valour of the bravehearts of JKP who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while upholding the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

In order to boost the morale of the police force and imbibe the sense of pride amongst all ranks, three awards viz President’s Police Medal for Gallantry / Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services and Police Medal for Meritorious Services were conferred on the members of police force. Kewal Kumar Sharma, State Election Commissioner; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; BR Sharma, Chairman, JKPSC; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department; Prof. Manoj Kumar Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu; senior officers of Police, Army, Civil Administration and family members of the awardees attended the Investiture Ceremony.