LG recapitulates budget synopsis with a poetic dash

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday recapitulated the synopsis of J&K budget for the financial year 2021-22 and stated that it was “a budget to rebuild economy, generate jobs and securing future of the people of J&K.”

Yet he did not mince words in conveying that his administration had built an eco-system, which would ensure accountability for each penny, with no scope of leakage, unlike the past.

He also assured of judicious utilization of the

whopping Rs 1.08 lakh Cr on the ground and that too without any discrimination.

Lt Governor was interacting with media, while sharing the significance of, what he referred to as, “the gigantic rise in the budget envisaged for J&K” here at the Convention Centre.

However, he did this with a poetic dash, which too imbued determination to bring revolutionary reforms in the system.

The annual budget for the J&K Union Territory (UT) for the Financial Year 2021-22, presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was recently passed by both the Houses of the Parliament.

Sinha averred that the highest ever budget was envisaged for Jammu and Kashmir to make it a model of development, focussing on ‘Good (maximum) governance. “We’re committed to ensure quality, affordable healthcare in J&K and take democracy to grassroots level with minimum bureaucratic interference,” he added.

Lt Governor was accompanied by the Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, the Financial Commissioner, Finance Department A K Mehta and the Principal Secretary PDD and the Information Department Rohit Kansal on this occasion.

Earlier the LG Sinha chose a splash of poetry to break the statistical monotony, both at the very outset as well as at the end of his budget synopsis.

“Takaza Hai Waqt Ka Key Toofan Sey Joojhon, Kahan Tak Chalogey Kinarey Kinarey,” Sinha recited to begin his address with a couplet which can be loosely translated as – “it was the time to face storm as far how long one would continue to play safe.”

“The second year in row has proved good for J&K. The J&K budget for the year 2021-22 has been earmarked Rs 1.08 lakh Cr, surpassing even last year’s whopping Rs one lakh Crore mark. For this, I extend my gratitude to the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and the Finance Minister. I believe, this is not just a number but a reflection of the unflinching commitment of the Prime Minister for inclusive development of J&K and this why one is witnessing a substantial hike in the budget. So precisely, this is a budget to rebuild economy, create jobs and secure J&K for future. I believe that this will help recreate a robust system, facilitate employment generation and safeguard the future of the people of J&K,” the Lt Governor said.

He said that broadly speaking about the focus areas, be it the rural development, education, women empowerment, agriculture, horticulture, Panchayati Raj Institutions, tourism, industries or sports, their allocations had witnessed a quantum jump in the budget figures for the (outgoing) financial year 2020-21. “The figures for the next Financial Year 2021-22 registered further whopping increase when compared to last (outgoing) year’s figures. This will help J&K become Atam-Nirbhar (self-reliant) thus confidently marching along so as to contribute in the realisation of the Prime Minister’s envisioned “Atam-Nirbhar Bharat”, Sinha said.

To underline the leap jump in the budget figures for J&K, he chose to draw statistical parallels with the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. “If I quote the exact figures, the budget for the next financial year for J&K is Rs 1,08, 621 Cr. You can well judge how gigantic this number is for a population of 1.30 Cr people. Comparatively, Bihar state, with a population of 11-12 Cr people, has a budget, slightly on the higher side of Rs 2 lakh Cr, similarly Uttar Pradesh, with a population size of 25-26 Cr, has a budget slightly over and above Rs 5 lakh Cr,” he said.

While giving a detailed account of sector-wise allocation, Sinha asserted, “Rest assured, Iss Paise Ka Sadupyog Hoga Aur Bina Bhed-Bhav Ke Hoga….(This money will be judiciously used and without any discrimination).”

“Paisa to Yahan Pehle Bhi Aata Tha Aapka Sawal Yahi Rahega..Mujhe Lagata Hai..Sawal Paise Ka Nahin Hai..Sawal Zameen Par Kaam Honey Ka Hai. Pehle Bhi Paisa Aaya Hai Par Ab Yeh Parivartan Aaye…Yeh Hamarey Liye Avsar Hai..(Even in the past, a lot of money has been pumped into J&K (in the name of development). Probably this will be your question too. I feel it is not a question of money, the issue is of its judicious utilization on the ground…this is the difference, we’re trying to make…this is an opportunity for us and we’ll seize it). We are committed to it,” the Lieutenant Governor asserted.

“To realise this commitment on the ground, the government has already started working in mission- mode. Attempts are being made to identify the schemes, release money in the month of April only, complete tendering process for new works. More importantly, monitoring of each every work will be done by the administration. We are on the job to ensure public participation as well in the monitoring process. Major difference brought in the work culture is the focus on the prudent utilization of money for the public welfare. Ek-Ek Pai Ka Hisab Ho Aisa System Ban Gaya Hai… (We’ve built an eco-system where every penny will be accounted for),” the LG said while appreciating the BEAMS (Budget Estimation and Allocation Monitoring System) for bringing transparency and containing corruption.

With regard to the strengthening of Panchayats, he stated that last time every Panchayat got Rs 50 lakh. “This time, the amount has been raised to Rs 1 Cr,” he added.

Sinha wound up, too, at an optimistic yet poetic note:

“Agar Khuda Na Karey Sach Yeh Khwab Ho Jaayey

Teri Sahar Ho Mera Aaftaab Ho Jaaye

Galat Kahun To Meri Aqibat Bigadati Hai

Jo Sach Kahun to Khudi Be-naqaab Ho Jaaye..”

‘Focus on grass-root development in UT’

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Thursday termed the Rs 1,08,621 Cr budget approved by the Central Government as historic.

He was sharing the set targets and road-map being laid down by the J&K government for the development of the UT and welfare of its people, in a press conference at the Convention Centre here.

Addressing the media persons, the Lt Governor observed that the quantum jump in the allocation of budget in all sectors itself spoke about the strong resolve of the Prime Minister towards the development of J&K.

Giving a comparative analysis of the Budget for the year 2021-22 vis-a-vis the previous budget, the Lt Governor made a sector-wise comparison.

On the budget allocation for Jal Shakti Department, the Lt Governor remarked that with the quantum jump of Rs 5102 Cr, taking the total to Rs 6346 Cr, the government was eyeing to achieve the target under Prime Minister’s ambitious ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ programme within the timeframe.

100 percent saturation under ‘Har Ghar Nal se Jal’ in 13 districts of the UT would be completed this year, he announced.

“Working in this direction, Village Action Plan and 4048 Paani Samitis have already been established,” he added.

Sinha informed that the provision of Rs 2008 Cr was kept for Agriculture & Horticulture sectors, which was Rs 695 Cr more than the previous budget’s allocation. For rural development, Rs 4817 Cr was allocated, which was Rs 342 Cr more. Tourism sector witnessed a hike of Rs 509 Cr, taking the budget allocation to Rs 786 Cr.

Speaking on the Health & Medical Education sector, the Lt Governor observed that this sector witnessed major transformation in the last two years. “And, for the year 2021-22, the sector has an allocation of Rs 1456 Cr, around Rs 190 Cr more than the previous one,” he said.

“Rs 120 Cr increase for the Power sector takes its total allocation to Rs 2728 Cr. However, approved projects worth Rs 54,000 Cr to generate 3500 Megawatt in three to four years to make J&K power surplus was a separate entity,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor observed the allocation of Rs 2710 Cr for Housing & Urban Development sector, a steep hike of Rs 1432 Cr from the previous budget, would give a determined push for the development of the Jammu and Srinagar into model cities, besides the development of other municipalities as well.

“Road & Bridges Sector gets Rs 4089 crore, an increase of Rs 467 Cr, Social Security Sector receives Rs 174 Cr, which is a hike of Rs 59 Cr, Education sector has been allocated Rs 1873 Cr, an increase of Rs 523 Cr. Similarly, the total allocation of Rs 648 Cr for Industries and Commerce sector, which is Rs 291 Cr more than the previous, will generate more employability and bring more investment. An amount of Rs 200 Cr has been kept for youth empowerment,” added the Lt Governor.

The provision of the Budget for Relief & Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits had also increased. For the welfare of Kashmiri Pandit community, the work on 6000 jobs for them hads been accelerated, the Lt Governor maintained.

For empowerment of District Development Councils (DDCs) and Block Development Councils (BDCs), a provision of Rs 200 Cr for 20 DDCs (Rs 10 Cr for each DDC) of Jammu and Kashmir, besides Rs 25 lakhs was kept for each BDC. Further, Rs 30 Cr was earmarked for establishment of DDC/BDC offices. A hefty amount of Rs 1313 Cr was allocated for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs)/Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), he added.

“Maintaining transparency in the working of the administration is the focus area of the government. Efforts are afoot to ensure effective monitoring and timely execution of works. Budget Estimation and Allocation Monitoring System (B.E.A.M.S) has made the system more transparent and has eliminated the scope of corruption,” observed the Lt Governor.

Underscoring the targets set by the government aimed at creating more livelihood opportunities and accelerating the development process, the Lt Governor said that as many as 25,000 youth of the UT were provided with financial support under various schemes to start their own businesses and this year, we aim to double the opportunities for the youth.

The government was also aiming at strengthening the road network across the UT. The targets of completion of 4500 km length of road under PMGSY, providing road connectivity to 150 unconnected villages, blacktopping of 8000 km road length, developing pot-hole free roads connecting District Headquarters, Tehsils, & Blocks in Jammu & Srinagar are being set for this year, besides dedicated focus will be laid on prominent tourist places, the Lt Governor maintained.

The Lt Governor also spoke on the Power generation, distribution and transmission. He said that the government was making untiring efforts to provide 24×7 quality electricity to the people of J&K in the coming years. The government was reaching out to the unconnected habitations to provide electricity through the grid, he added.

On growth and promotion of the sports sector, the Lt Governor announced that a comprehensive mechanism was being laid down for engaging 15 lakhs boys & girls in different sports activities in adherence to all the COVID related SoPs .