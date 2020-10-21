LG refuses to comment

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday refused to comment on the fresh Enforcement Directorate summons to National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, but said institutions have a right to act according to the Constitution and laws.

“The Constitution and laws have given rights to institutions to act and I do not have anything more to say on this,” he told reporters, when asked about the fresh ED summons to the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister. Abdullah appeared before the ED on Wednesday, second time this week, for questioning in connection with a money-laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore-rupee scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).