LG reviews Covid containment measures in a series of meetings

No compromise on Covid appropriate behaviour, strict enforcement of test-track-treat protocol and vaccination is the only long term solution to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made these remarks while chairing a series of meetings with Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and SPs at Civil Secretariat Jammu on Friday.

The meetings were the latest in the series, where Lt Governor took a comprehensive review of the Covid situation across J&K.

The Lt Governor has been issuing directions from time to time to strengthen the efforts and undertake immediate interventions to tackle the ongoing COVID pandemic based on the regular assessment of evolving situation and inputs from experts.

“With substantial addition of Medical Infrastructure and stabilizing positivity rate across the UT, the way ahead is to minimize health risks through stringent regulations, Covid SOPs and maximize economic health and social security for people,” observed the Lt Governor.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor sought feedback from Divisional Commissioners, IGPs, Deputy Commissioners, and SPs on Covid situation across the UT and directed them to ensure the impactful enforcement of all Covid protocols in their respective jurisdictions.

Laying special emphasis on intensifying testing and vaccination, the Lt Governor directed the DCs and other concerned officers to make synergized efforts to augment vaccination progress with focus on priority groups. Bank employees, Airport & Railway staff, shopkeepers, farmers, service providers would be vaccinated on priority. He also called for ensuring Covid Testing facilities at the Sub-Centre level.

While reviewing the district-wise status of vaccination drive, the Lt Governor expressed satisfaction on being informed that Jammu, Ganderbal, and Shopian had achieved 100% saturation of 1st dose of vaccination for above 45 age group.

The Lt Governor asked other DCs to make concerted efforts to achieve 100% saturation in their respective districts at the earliest.

The chair was informed that Covid Care Centres have been activated in 80% Panchayats of the UT.

Emphasizing on proper utilization of CCCs, the Lt Governor called for effective functioning of these centres through mobilization of resources.

“Mere development of infrastructure is not going to serve any purpose. We have to ensure that facilities are utilized to their optimum capacities to achieve the desired results on ground”, the Lt Governor maintained.

“Ensure CCCs linkages with PHCs and other health centres, ample distribution of Covid Kits, tele-medicines facilities, besides prioritizing functioning of centres established in the peripheries. Speed up training of ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, ANMs and other ancillary staff,” the Lt Governor asked the officials.

While emphasizing on taking requisite precautionary measures and carefully monitoring the areas with higher positivity rate, the Lt Governor directed for micro-containment zones to isolate such areas, besides timely monitoring and responsive action to break the spread chain.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor also reviewed the installation and functionality of oxygen generation plants, and availability of buffer stock across the UT.

Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce department briefed the Lt Governor about the ample availability of oxygen stock in the UT.

The Lt Governor called for utilization of buffer stock of oxygen cylinders for oxygen supply in the Covid Care Centres in rural areas as per requirement.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of the Health department for effective handling of the pandemic situation.

Earlier, Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, gave a detailed overview of bed occupancy in hospitals, containment activities, status of vaccination drive under different age groups, district-wise daily and weekly trends of Covid-19 cases, testing & positivity rate, recovery rate etc.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department; Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department & Information Department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce Department; Mukesh Singh, ADGP; Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sheetal Nanda, Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Deputy Commissioners and SPs, attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.