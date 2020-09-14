LG reviews Covid Management

Taking cognizance of the various media reports regarding problems being faced by COVID patients admitted in various facilities, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today held two back to back video conferences with all Deputy Commissioners and doctors handling the COVID management at the forefront and reviewed the measures being taken for the overall containment of Covid in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Information Department, Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; HoDs ; Doctors and Medical experts participated in the deliberations.

The Lt Governor was briefed by Prof. A. G. Ahangar, Director SKIMS; Dr. Nasib Chand Digra, Principal, Govt. Medical College Jammu and Dr. Samia Rashid, Principal, Govt. Medical College Srinagar about the updated status of patient management, facilities being provided, and the status of requisite medical equipment, medicines, and oxygen supply.

Deliberations were also held on various important aspects, including increasing the testing capacity, awareness on COVID-19 SOPs by involving religious leaders, better roster management to ensure availability of experienced doctors round the clock etc, which are imperative for effective management of Covid patients.

The Deputy Commissioners along with the Chief Medical Officers briefed the Lt Governor about the measures being taken to ensure adherence of Covid SOPs and perimeter control in areas having a high density of positive cases. The Lt Governor directed the DCs to ensure that the available resources are efficiently utilized within their respective districts. He also asked them to ensure that they deal with the public as well as the frontline workers in a cordial and sympathetic manner. ‘Seek active support of religious leaders and prominent persons to create awareness about Covid SOPs’, he maintained.

While appreciating the efforts of Doctors, Civil & Police personnel, paramedics, and all frontline workers, the Lt Governor exhorted upon all concerned to make concerted efforts and leave no stone unturned in their fight against Covid. ‘You are our National Assets’, he remarked.

The Lt Governor observed that people have a lot of expectations from all frontline workers, especially doctors and the situation demands that everyone rises to the occasion to serve in the best possible way. He also assured tertiary hospitals/ medical colleges of full government support to address their concerns in the fight against Covid.

“There should be no compromise with hygiene inside hospital premises and preemptive measures be taken to ensure the supply of requisite facilities to the patients,” remarked the Lt Governor. With aggressive testing and early care, the mortality rate can be reduced, he concluded.