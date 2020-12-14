LG reviews Jammu, Srinagar Metro Rail plan

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat to steer Light Metro Rail Projects for Jammu and Srinagar.

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam; Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor Nitishwar Kumar, MD/ CEO, Jammu/Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Ankita Kar, besides representatives from MAHA-Metro and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

The representatives of MAHA-Metro gave a Power Point presentation regarding the works related to the project, besides highlighting the key issues on Jammu and Srinagar Metro Rail corridors.

It was informed that the Jammu Light Rail System will have a 23-kilometer length with 22 stations between Bantalab and Bari Brahmana; whereas Srinagar Light Rail System will have a 25-kilometer length which includes 12.5-kilometer length from Indira Nagar to HMT Junction and 12.5-kilometer length from Hazuri Bagh to Osmanabad with 24 stations (12 stations on each corridor).

The Lt Governor stressed upon speedy implementation and directed that the project once approved should be completed within two years from the date of commencement. The Lt Governor observed that the elevated Metro Rail System will not only facilitate the people but also have a positive impact on the economy and quality of life. He said that the Metro Project for the two cities will be cost-effective and a leap towards sustainable public transport.