LG Sinha reviews preparations for 'Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high level preparatory meeting of “Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’’- India@75 for celebrating 75 years of Independence of India, at the Civil Secretariat here. Birth places of freedom fighters and martyrs viz Brigadier Rajinder Singh (Village Bagoona, Samba), Maqbool Sherwani (Baramulla Town) were selected for mega curtain-raiser events on 12th March.

Calling for grand celebrations with great enthusiasm & high zeal across J&K, the Lt Governor directed the Administrative Secretaries to organize various commemoration activities to mark the beginning of Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Instructions were also issued for holding Cultural Exhibitions and Programs, Khadi Exhibitions, Shikara rallies in Dal Lake, Seminars, Cyclothon/Cycle Rallies, Yoga Camps, Bike Rallies and variety of activities over 75 weeks prior to Independence Day 2022, to observe the 75th year of Independence.

The Lt Governor also called for identifying Aadarsh panchayats and Aadarsh Blocks, 75 each, on set parameters.

Involve elected public representatives, youth, school students, social and cultural organizations, NGOs, Civil society and all the sections of the society for ensuring maximum public participation in this National festival of the grand celebrations of 75 years of Independence, Lt Governor asked the officers.

Laying special emphasis on making large-scale publicity of the mega celebrations, Lt Governor asked the concerned officers to make optimum use of various online and offline media platforms so that the festival of 75 years of Independence reaches each and every citizen of the UT.

All departments were directed to submit their respective action plan with detailed Calendar of commemoration activities for 75 weeks, covering all Districts, with specific location of events to be prepared by the respective departments for the grand celebration of the festival.

Pertinently, the National Level celebrations will be launched by the Prime Minister on March 12, 2021 that marks the anniversary of Dandi March.

Grand celebrations are being held across the country on themes like Vishva Guru Bharat; India’s rich Culture & Heritage; Unity in diversity; Progress of India – post Independence; India 2.0: Aatma Nirbhar Bharat; We, the people of India and Independence 2.0.

Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Administrative Secretaries; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Divisional Commissioners; Deputy Commissioners; HoDs, other senior officers attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.