Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 7, 2020, 12:13 AM

LG Sinha to hold maiden meet in Srinagar today

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 7, 2020, 12:13 AM
Pic: Wikipedia

The newly appointed Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will hold his first meeting with all the administrative secretaries in Srinagar, on Friday.

As per the meeting notice, the GAD has asked all the administrative secretaries to attend the meeting tomorrow on August 7 (Friday) at 3:15 PM in the meeting hall, third floor in Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

Pertinently, this will be the first meeting of the newly appointed Lt Governor to the J&K who will interact with the administrative secretaries soon after taking oath.

