LG Sinha, Union MoS lay foundation of 100-bed ESIC hospital in Budgam

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, today laid the foundation stone of 100-bed ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation) Hospital at SIDCO Industrial Complex, Ompora, Budgam.

The hospital being constructed at a cost of Rs 160 crore would be equipped with modern healthcare facilities and will have OPD, IPD, ICU, Wards, Diagnostic Laboratories, Operation Theatre, disaster management facilities, in addition to an independent sub-station. Surgery and Psychiatric departments would be established in which specialist doctors and well trained staff will be made available round the clock.

The Lt Governor termed the occasion as yet another step to boost healthcare infrastructure in J&K. “We are working to provide world class health facilities at affordable prices to the people of UT. My aim is to strengthen the preventive, primary and secondary health care ecosystem in J&K”, asserted the Lt Governor.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the facilities in the hospital would be on the lines of those available in the hospital in Ahmedabad, and there is no cap placed on the expenses during the treatment, so that needy people are benefitted.

A time limit of two years has been set for completing this hospital in Ompora with 23 Specialties. I want this hospital and the expansion of ‘Bari Brahmana’ hospital to be completed in the next one and a half years so that health facilities like Delhi-Mumbai can be provided to the beneficiaries in J&K, he added.

He observed that there has been a new wave of development across Jammu and Kashmir. I am constantly meeting people, communicating, and every person talks about new opportunities, progress, social and economic advancement.

The Lt Governor said that there are more than 6000 Factories and Establishments in Jammu and Kashmir, under ESI Act and about one lakh 33 thousand insured people and their dependents are given benefits in Jammu Branch Office and five Other Dispensary-Branches at Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Katra and Srinagar.

“Agreement has been made with many other Super Specialty Hospitals so that there is no lack of necessary health facilities”, he added. While reiterating Government’s commitment for providing better healthcare facilities across J&K, he said that many progressive initiatives have been undertaken in the field of health sector to ensure best healthcare facilities being provided to the people. The Prime Minister is going to launch SEHAT – Health Insurance scheme for the entire J&K, in convergence with Ayushman Bharat, to provide free of cost health coverage up to Rs. 5 lakhs per household per year without any discrimination, he maintained. The Lt Governor said that about one crore residents of J&K who were not eligible under Ayushman Bharat scheme will also be provided insurance cover under the SEHAT Health Insurance Scheme.

Similarly, the World Bank has agreed to provide financial assistance to the extent of Rs. 367 crore to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir for strengthening the health care institutions to provide better health care services to the people and to tackle the global COVID pandemic more effectively. This project includes equipment for hospitals, strengthening of Intensive Care Units, Operation Theatres, Laboratories and Critical Care Ambulances, he observed.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, while speaking on the occasion, said that the Central Government is very keen to ensure peace, prosperity and development in J&K. Later, cheques worth Rs 6.37 crore were distributed as financial assistance among 6444 construction workers and beneficiaries of self employment scheme by the Lt Governor and Union Minister for Labour and Employment.