LG talks to leaders of various political parties

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today spoke to the senior leaders of various political parties of J&K over the phone, and sought their cooperation and suggestions.

The Lt Governor observed that the representatives of public and political leaders have an important role to play in these trying times. With everyone’s support and cooperation, we can successfully break the chain of the spread of Covid, he said.

“Let us all come together to protect and save precious lives by discharging our duty towards the society”, added the Lt Governor.

“Administration is committed to the safety of the people. We are working round-the-clock and doing our best to ensure the availability of all the necessary medicare facilities, besides taking comprehensive measures to strengthen the rapid response mechanism to deal with the emerging situation”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor observed that the present Covid situation in the UT is under control. The capacity of medical oxygen in J&K has increased three times in the last six months with most of the big Covid care Government hospitals in J&K having their own oxygen generation plants. Six months ago, medical facilities in J&K had only 17 oxygen generation plants and currently the number has gone up to 44. Ten more such plants are set to be installed in a couple of weeks. Besides, the government has ensured an uninterrupted supply of oxygen cylinders, he added.

The Lt Governor also invited their suggestions for strengthening the control measures being taken by the Government to curtail the spread of this deadly virus.

During the telephonic conversation, the Lt Governor talked to Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Member Parliament & National Conference President; Ghulam Nabi Azad, former MP Rajya Sabha; Dr. Nirmal Singh & Muzaffar Baig- former Deputy Chief Ministers, besides senior leaders of their respective political parties – GA Mir, President JKPCC; Altaf Bukhari, founding President, J&K Apni Party; Saifudin Soz, Congress; Bhim Singh, President, National Panthers Party; Sajad Lone, President, J&K Peoples’ Conference; Ravinder Raina, BJP J&K President; Devender Singh Rana, National Conference leader, and Ravinder Sharma, JKPCC. They assured the Lt Governor their cooperation in Covid containment efforts of the UT Government.