LG visits Budgam, inaugurates dev projects

Inclusive socio-economic development of all the districts across J&K is the top priority of the government, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made these remarks during his visit to district Budgam today. He further promised efficient administration and doorstep delivery of public services during his day-long visit to the district.

The visit was the latest in a series of continuous district and public outreach meetings initiated

by the Lt Governor for taking the first-hand appraisal of the peoples’ issues and the development scenario therein.

During the visit, the Lt Governor also laid e-foundation stone of seven projects worth Rs 27.87 crores and dedicated 12 developmental projects worth 58.51 Cr for public welfare.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole; Commissioner Secretary to Government, Department of Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez; Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education, Talat Parvez Rohella; Secretary Tourism, Zubair Ahmad; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, SA Mirza; heads of various departments, besides District and Sectoral officers.

A detailed district profile with vital information with details of projects and expenditures of the district was also given by the Deputy Commissioner. Implementation of welfare schemes status of Health and education system running in the district, the status of priority sectors like Agriculture, PHE, R&B, PDD, I&FC, PMGSY, RDD, Social Welfare and other sectors was also put forth through this presentation.

In a review meeting with district officials, the Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner to review all upcoming developmental projects and to fix reasonable timelines for their completion.

The Lt Governor, on the occasion, impressed upon the officers to inculcate team spirit and show dedication in the public delivery system, always remain sensitive to the issues of common people.

Taking stock of the power sector, the Lt Governor sought details regarding the implementation of schemes of the Union Government like the IPDS and SAUBHAGYA. He took note of the high rate of failure of power transformers in the district and passed strict directions to improve the rate.

Reviewing enrolment of beneficiaries under the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram, JSSK and Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana, PMMVY, the Lt Governor remarked that enrolment under these schemes need to be ramped up and the process expedited. Also, the Lt Governor instructed that the data pertaining to eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) be updated at the earliest.

The Lt Governor remarked that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has emerged as revolutionary milestone introduced by Govt. of India for poor and underprivileged people and directed to identify the remaining eligible beneficiaries who shall be brought under the ambit of this scheme.

The Lt Governor particularly enquired about the targets achieved in social sectors like Health, Social Welfare, Education, Dairy Farming, Horticulture and Agriculture. He sought details about the status and achievements made under flagship programmes of the government like MGNREGA, Ayushman Bharat and PM KISAN. Regarding MGNREGA, the Lt Governor also directed that the wages be paid within 15 days of the work.

Issuing explicit instructions regarding 100% saturation of Aadhaar linkage of beneficiaries with various social welfare schemes for DBT, the Lt Governor directed that the same should be achieved by September 30, this year. The Lt Governor further added that IT related issues regarding issuance of Domicile Certificates should be sorted out at the earliest to ensure hassle-free delivery of certificates.

The Lt Governor appreciated the enthusiasm shown by people applying for Domicile Certificates and directed the concerned officers to speed up the process of issuance and delivery of the same without much hassle. He also directed to ensure seamless issuance of Domicile Certificates for PRC holders without requiring additional documents.

The Lt Governor took serious note of the low literacy rate in the district and impressed upon the concerned officers to pay special attention and efforts to ensure that the literacy ratio in the district is improved.

While reviewing the progress under Jal Shakti the Lt Governor directed the concerned to speed up the process of implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission on mission mode to cover targeted households of the district.

Similarly, under R&B, the Lt Governor said that macadamisation of all roads is a prime priority and efforts are on to cover the maximum roads before the impending winter season.

On Back to Village programme, the Lt Governor exhorted upon the officers to ensure to complete at least two works in every panchayat across the district.

Earlier during the visit, the Lt Governor inspected Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Budgam, being built under the Prime Minister Development Project (PMDP) and took a review of the pace of ongoing work. He directed the executing agencies to speed up the construction so that the stadium is dedicated to the local youngsters and sports enthusiasts as early as possible.

During his visit, the Lt Governor met with various delegations and discussed their issues at length. The delegation of Municipal Committee Budgam demanded a community hall and submitted a memorandum of their other demands. Municipal Committee Chrar-i-Sharif also submitted a memorandum and demanded public amenities at Chrar-i-Sharif Ziarat.

Later, the Lt Governor visited Chrar-i-Sharif town where he paid obeisance at the Chrar-i-Sharif shrine and prayed for lasting peace in the valley. He inspected the complex and interacted with locals. Taking note of the delay in construction of Khanqah, the Lt Governor directed the Chief Secretary to initiate an enquiry and ascertain the facts regarding the delay. Directions were also issued for a safety audit of the Khanqah complex by an IIT Roorkee expert team.

The projects dedicated to the public include PHC, Siobugh, Budgam (Rs 11.90 crore) under PMDP; NTPHC at Parisabad (Rs 3.55 crore) under Languishing Projects; NTPHC at Lalpora (Rs 3.55 crore) under Languishing Projects; 1×18 Mtr. Span Steel Girder Bridge at Sebdan (Rs 2.06 crore) under Languishing Projects; 2×20 Mtr. Span Steel Girder Bridge at Khag (Rs 3.64 crore) under Languishing Projects; Upgradation of roads PMGSY which include Shanipora Khansahib Road (Rs 7.24 crore), Budgam-Hayatpora Road (Rs 7.91 crore), Aripanthan-Malpora Road (Rs 7.72 crore), Khoipora-Khag Road (Rs 2.77 crore), Yechgam- Arampora Road (Rs 1.79 crore) and Khag-Abandara Road (Rs 2.06 crore); and Evacuation Of Power 33KV Level For 132/33KV Grid Station Budgam (Rs 4.3 crore) under Languishing Projects.

The projects whose e-foundation stone was laid by the Lt Governor include 100 Bedded Girls’ Hostel at Khansahib, Narbal and at BK Pora (Rs 3.06 crore each) under Samagra Shiksha; PHC, Nasrullahpora, Budgam (Rs 3.99 crore) under State Sector; Play Field at Sikhnambal, Rangreth (Rs 5.71 crore) under Languishing Projects; Fruit & Vegetable Market, Kremshore (Rs 612 crore) under Languishing Projects; and 10 MVA Receiving Station At Rangar, Chadoora (Rs 2.87 crore) under PMDP Urban.