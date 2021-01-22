LG visits Central University Jammu

“Youth is the agent of change. With transformation of youngsters into knowledge powerhouse, the entire country can be transformed.” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made these remarks during his visit to Central University of Jammu at Samba.

While addressing the gathering, the Lt Governor spoke on the New Education Policy and new dimensions it will bring in the education system.

The Lt Governor said that the New Education Policy will ensure that the coming generation is given opportunity to leave the old, fixed path and take up new and innovative challenges to create Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

With the New Education Policy, youth can follow their passion and most importantly focus on ‘How to think’ instead of ‘What you think’ as envisioned by the Prime Minister, the Lt Governor observed.

Making a special mention of the teaching fraternity, the Lt Governor said that teachers can freely take new initiatives to focus on job-oriented education. Teachers are nurturing the powerhouse of the nation. They should encourage students to take up new research, tread new path of innovation which nobody has ever taken to explore, he added.

New generation is thinking of spending vacation on the moon. Our teachers will have to share this dream and create a New Tomorrow, a New Future and a New Vision”, the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor urged the teaching fraternity to focus on the quality of education so that “we may see the likes of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam coming out of the universities”.

Noting with satisfaction that students from as many as 13 States are studying in the Central University of Jammu, the Lt Governor asked the University Authorities to enrol more students for various courses, affording opportunity to more local students and at the same time, ensuring quality of research.

The Lt Governor also narrated how Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya with his lofty ideals, reformative spirit and vision, established Banaras Hindu University, one of the best universities in the world. At the time of Independence, we had only five universities, but those few universities produced many great Scientists, Engineers, Doctors and Scholars. Today, we all need to introspect where we stand in terms of quality of education and research, the Lt Governor added.

Aimed at making the UT self-sufficient, the Lt Governor called upon all stakeholders to contribute towards the development of New and Aatma Nirbhar Jammu Kashmir. Terming teachers’ role as most crucial at this juncture, the Lt Governor observed that with new generation under the able guidance of teachers, the potential of youth can be developed for bringing in the revolution in every sector.

On emerging global trends, the Lt Governor said that there are always new challenges and opportunities in the globalized world and we are facing completely new competition today. “We can be amongst the frontrunners only if we focus on producing something better than others.”

The Lt Governor said that the consistent engagement with other centres of excellence in our education system aimed at developing a vast talent pool to bridge the gap between skill sets and modern day industrial requirements. He further stressed on incorporating students’ feedback system in the education system, which leads to healthy communication and improvement in the institution.

Underscoring the initiatives taken by the Government for channelizing the young energies in right direction, the Lt Governor said that there is a window of exciting opportunities being open up for our young generation so that they can reap the benefits of the new policies and plans of the UT Government specially envisaged for empowering the youth.

Citing the challenges being faced by the Universities across the world of providing sufficient resources, primarily due to lack of qualified teachers, the Lt Governor stressed on fully exploiting the human resources available in the educational institutions.

The Lt Governor laid special emphasis on conducting periodic analysis across the whole gamut of faculty recruitment to identify the gaps and what needs to be done to be on the top. “This strategy, I believe, will turn any kind of crisis into an opportunity”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor released a handbook on Medicinal and Aromatic Plant Diversity of Central University of Jammu authored by Dr. Pankaj Mehta and Anjali Bala.

While speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor, stressed on more incubation, innovation and research activities to be carried out in the University. He congratulated the University for imbibing and imparting traditional values along with the modern educational courses.

During the Lt Governor’s visit, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Central Universities of Jammu, Kashmir & Himachal Pradesh; besides a MoU was signed between Central University of Jammu and IIT Jammu for academic exchange and collaboration, in his presence.

Foundation stones were laid for infrastructural development projects worth Rs 33.77 crores, including 12.4 km long Trikuta Chardiwari costing Rs 25 crores and Devika Mahila Chhatrawas (100 bedded Girls hostel) worth Rs 8.77 crores, to be completed in 12 months and 10 months, respectively. Whereas, Prabandhan Vidyapeeth (Prefabricated Bhavan) costing Rs 32 lakhs was inaugurated.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Vice Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh Dr. Kuldip Chand Agnihotri, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir, Prof. Me’raj Ud Din Mir; Kannan Iyer from IIT Jammu; Deputy Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria, SSP Samba, Rajesh Sharma and senior faculty of the University.