LG visits families of Shopian fake encounter victims

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday met the families of three Rajouri youths killed by security forces in a staged encounter in Shopian on July 18.

The LG walked 600 meters to reach the house of Mohammad Yousuf in Tarkassi village of Rajouri whose son Ibrar Ahmed was among the fake encounter victims.

“Family members of other two youths who were killed in the fake encounter also assembled in the house of Mohammad Yousuf and the LG met all the three families,” officials said.

The family members called for justice in the case and said that the slain youth were bread-earners for families and their killing has brought miseries for them.

The Lieutenant Governor assured the family members of justice in the case and said that a probe in the matter was going on in a fair manner and shall be taken to conclusion.

He also assured the family members that their demand for compensation and aid shall also be taken care of.

He also conveyed the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the government stands with the aggrieved families in the hour of grief, and they will be taken care of with all support from the government.

“Earlier, the Lt Governor while addressing local population at Peeri on the sidelines of the ongoing Back to Village program observed that main objective of his visit to the remote village was to assure the people that Constitution of India is supreme; Government is with the people, and justice and equality shall be ensured by the government,” an official statement said.

Senior police and army officers were accompanying the Lieutenant Governor during his visit.